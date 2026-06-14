Which batter holds the fastest ODI ton versus India?

#2

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 48 balls, Dharamsala, 2026

Gurbaz's explosive innings came in a rain-curtailed Dharamsala ODI reduced to 25 overs per side. Batting first, the Afghan side were off to a poor start as India had reduced them to 26/3. Gurbaz took the innings forward by dominating a 116-run stand with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi. The former was aggressive, taking Afghanistan to 194. Despite his efforts, India won by seven wickets.