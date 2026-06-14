Which batter holds the fastest ODI ton versus India?
What's the story
Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz slammed a fine century in the 1st ODI against India, albeit in a losing cause. Gurbaz's explosive knock of 102 (51), including 8 fours and as many sixes, was the highlight of Afghanistan's innings at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. While he recorded the second-fastest ODI ton against India, it wasn't enough to save Afghanistan from a seven-wicket defeat.
#1
Shahid Afridi: 45 balls, Kanpur, 2005
Pakistan's Shahid Afridi owns the fastest century for a batter against India in ODI cricket. In the 2005 ODI encounter in Kanpur, Afridi hammered a 45-ball ton. Chasing 250, Pakistan rode on his blistering knock. While Pakistan were home in the 43rd over, the former all-rounder smashed 102 off 46 balls. His knock had 10 fours and 9 sixes.
#2
Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 48 balls, Dharamsala, 2026
Gurbaz's explosive innings came in a rain-curtailed Dharamsala ODI reduced to 25 overs per side. Batting first, the Afghan side were off to a poor start as India had reduced them to 26/3. Gurbaz took the innings forward by dominating a 116-run stand with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi. The former was aggressive, taking Afghanistan to 194. Despite his efforts, India won by seven wickets.
Information
James Faulkner, AB de Villiers, Michael Bracewell - 57 balls
Three players are tied for the next fastest ton. Australia's James Faulkner recorded a 57-ball century versus India in Bengaluru, 2013. South Africa's AB de Villiers equaled the feat in Mumbai, 2015. New Zealand's Michael Bracewell recorded a 57-ball hundred versus India in Hyderabad, 2023.