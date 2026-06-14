LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / Which batter holds the fastest ODI ton versus India?
Which batter holds the fastest ODI ton versus India?
Gurbaz recorded the fastest ODI ton for Afghanistan (Image Source: X/@ACBofficials)

Which batter holds the fastest ODI ton versus India?

By Parth Dhall
Jun 14, 2026
08:11 pm
What's the story

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz slammed a fine century in the 1st ODI against India, albeit in a losing cause. Gurbaz's explosive knock of 102 (51), including 8 fours and as many sixes, was the highlight of Afghanistan's innings at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. While he recorded the second-fastest ODI ton against India, it wasn't enough to save Afghanistan from a seven-wicket defeat.

#1

Shahid Afridi: 45 balls, Kanpur, 2005

Pakistan's Shahid Afridi owns the fastest century for a batter against India in ODI cricket. In the 2005 ODI encounter in Kanpur, Afridi hammered a 45-ball ton. Chasing 250, Pakistan rode on his blistering knock. While Pakistan were home in the 43rd over, the former all-rounder smashed 102 off 46 balls. His knock had 10 fours and 9 sixes.

#2

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 48 balls, Dharamsala, 2026 

Gurbaz's explosive innings came in a rain-curtailed Dharamsala ODI reduced to 25 overs per side. Batting first, the Afghan side were off to a poor start as India had reduced them to 26/3. Gurbaz took the innings forward by dominating a 116-run stand with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi. The former was aggressive, taking Afghanistan to 194. Despite his efforts, India won by seven wickets.

Advertisement

Information

James Faulkner, AB de Villiers, Michael Bracewell - 57 balls

Three players are tied for the next fastest ton. Australia's James Faulkner recorded a 57-ball century versus India in Bengaluru, 2013. South Africa's AB de Villiers equaled the feat in Mumbai, 2015. New Zealand's Michael Bracewell recorded a 57-ball hundred versus India in Hyderabad, 2023.

Advertisement