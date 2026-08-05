Men's Hundred: Which batter has the fastest half-century?

In the latest encounter, Northern Superchargers, now known as Sunrisers Leeds, avenged the defeat from London Spirit.

Headingley saw them smash 241/2 across 100 balls, the highest total in the tournament.

While Marsh and Rickelton added a 148-run opening stand, Brook brought up his half-century off just 15 balls.

He smashed 55 in 18 balls (5 fours and 5 sixes).