Men's Hundred: Which batter has the fastest half-century?
What's the story
Sunrisers Leeds scripted history by posting the highest-ever total in Men's Hundred. They scored a whopping 241/2 across 100 balls against London Spirit in the 2026 edition at Headingley, Leeds. While the innings was highlighted by blistering knocks from Ryan Rickelton and Mitchell Marsh, Harry Brook hammered a 15-ball half-century. Here are the batters with the fastest fifty in the tournament.
#1
Adam Rossington: 15 balls
In 2022, London Spirit claimed a remarkable win over Northern Superchargers at the same venue.
They chased down 144 in a record 44 balls, with Adam Rossington leading the charge.
Opening the innings, Rossington hammered 66 off 25 balls, a knock laced with 3 fours and 7 sixes.
The wicketkeeper-batter raced to a 15-ball half-century.
#2
Harry Brook: 15 balls
In the latest encounter, Northern Superchargers, now known as Sunrisers Leeds, avenged the defeat from London Spirit.
Headingley saw them smash 241/2 across 100 balls, the highest total in the tournament.
While Marsh and Rickelton added a 148-run opening stand, Brook brought up his half-century off just 15 balls.
He smashed 55 in 18 balls (5 fours and 5 sixes).
Information
Adam Lyth and Phil Salt: 17 balls
Adam Lyth and Phil Salt jointly hold the next spot on this list, having struck a half-century off 17 balls. While Lyth did that for Northern Superchargers against Manchester Originals in 2022, Salt attained the feat for Manchester Originals versus Oval Invincibles in 2024.