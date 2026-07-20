Batters with fastest ODI centuries at Lord's (by balls)

England's Jos Buttler holds the record for smashing the fastest century at Lord's in ODIs. He hammered a 61-ball ton against Sri Lanka in 2014.

Chasing 301, the Englishmen rode on Buttler's resounding knock. They were down to 111/5 before a 133-run stand between Buttler and Ravi Bopara lifted them.

While England lost by seven runs, Buttler scored 121 (74).