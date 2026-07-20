Batters with fastest ODI centuries at Lord's (by balls)
What's the story
Amid the growing speculations around his retirement, Rohit Sharma answered his detractors with a fitting ODI century at Lord's. Rohit smashed an incredible 138 as India attempted to chase 388 against England in the ODI series decider. Despite India's 27-run defeat, Rohit entered the elite Lord's Honours Board. As per Cricbuzz, he now has the third-fastest ODI century at the Home of Cricket.
#1
Jos Buttler: 61 balls vs Sri Lanka, 2014
England's Jos Buttler holds the record for smashing the fastest century at Lord's in ODIs. He hammered a 61-ball ton against Sri Lanka in 2014.
Chasing 301, the Englishmen rode on Buttler's resounding knock. They were down to 111/5 before a 133-run stand between Buttler and Ravi Bopara lifted them.
While England lost by seven runs, Buttler scored 121 (74).
#2
Clive Lloyd: 82 balls vs Australia, 1975
The great Clive Lloyd led the West Indies to the inaugural ODI World Cup title in 1975. Under Lloyd, the Windies beat Australia by 17 runs in the final at Lord's.
Being invited to bat first, WI racked up 291/8 (60 overs), with Lloyd leading from the front. He slammed an 85-ball 102 (12 fours and 2 sixes).
Australia later perished for 274.
#3
Rohit Sharma: 84 balls vs England, 2026
As mentioned, Rohit Sharma is the latest entrant in the top three.
He reached three figures in 84 balls, eventually scoring 138 (110). His tally included 17 fours and 5 sixes.
However, India fell 27 runs short of chasing what would have been a record total.
Nevertheless, Rohit became the first Indian to score an ODI century at Lord's.