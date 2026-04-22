Fastest batters to 100 sixes in IPL (by innings)

South African dasher Heinrich Klaasen played a scintillating cameo in Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2026 win against Delhi Capitals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday. Klaasen smashed a 13-ball 37*, powering SRH to 242/2 alongside centurion Abhishek Sharma. In this process, the former completed 100 IPL sixes, becoming the third-fastest to reach this milestone. Have a look at this list.

Milestone Heinrich Klaasen enters elite list Klaasen, who made his IPL debut in 2018, has been one of the cleanest strikers of late. He has finally entered the elite of players with 100 sixes in the league. The Proteas batter reached the milestone in 52 innings, the third-fastest on this list. Across 56 matches, Klaasen has scored 1,800 runs at an average of 41.86. His strike rate reads 166.51.

Players Legends ahead of him Only two players are ahead of Klaasen here - Chris Gayle and Andre Russell. The Caribbean batters smashed plenty of records with their six-hitting prowess. According to Cricbuzz, the Universe Boss smashed his 100th six in the league in 37 innings. And Russell took 47 balls for the same. Notably, Gayle still has the most sixes in IPL history (357).

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