Fastest batters to reach 100 Test sixes (by balls)

Pant completed 100 Test sixes in his 51st match (89 innings). He is now the fastest to this milestone by balls (4918).

Pant earlier broke Virender Sehwag's record (90) for the most sixes for India in the format.

Apart from 100 maximums, Pant also has 390 fours. He has raced to 3,662 Test runs, including 8 tons and 20 half-centuries.