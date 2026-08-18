Fastest batters to reach 100 Test sixes (by balls)
What's the story
Indian batter Rishabh Pant added another feather to his cap, completing 100 sixes in Test cricket. Pant, the first Indian to complete the century of sixes, reached the landmark in the 1st Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium. He smashed a 69-ball 66, helping the visitors take a 300-plus lead in the second innings. Here are the fastest batters to reach 100 Test sixes (by balls).
#1
Rishabh Pant: 4,918 balls
Pant completed 100 Test sixes in his 51st match (89 innings). He is now the fastest to this milestone by balls (4918).
Pant earlier broke Virender Sehwag's record (90) for the most sixes for India in the format.
Apart from 100 maximums, Pant also has 390 fours. He has raced to 3,662 Test runs, including 8 tons and 20 half-centuries.
#2
Adam Gilchrist: 6,578 balls
In Galle, Pant surpassed former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist.
In a stellar Test career, Gilchrist hammered 100 sixes and 677 fours.
The only Australian with a century of Test sixes, the former wicketkeeper-batter unlocked this achievement in 6,578 balls.
Gilchrist racked up 5,570 runs from 96 Tests at an average of 47.60 (17 tons and 26 half-centuries).
#3
Ben Stokes: 9,042 balls
England's Ben Stokes, who recently retired from international cricket, occupies the third spot on this list.
According to Cricbuzz, the former England captain took 9,042 balls to complete 100 sixes in Test cricket.
With 138 maximums, Stokes currently has the most sixes in the format. He also has 833 fours to his name.
Stokes bowed out with 7,273 runs from 122 Tests at 34.46.
#4
Brendon McCullum: 9,756 balls
Former New Zealand batter Brendon McCullum is the only other player with 100-plus sixes in Test cricket.
McCullum, who bolstered the Kiwis with his blazing starts across formats, reached 100 sixes off 9,756 balls.
The former New Zealand skipper currently has the second-most Test sixes (107). He also has 776 fours to his name.
McCullum scored 6,453 runs from 101 Tests at 38.64.