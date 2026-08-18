Rishabh Pant becomes first Indian with 100 Test sixes: Stats

Pant came in after skipper Shubman Gill departed for 8, leaving India at 81/3.

Although two more quick wickets brought the visitors down to 120/5, Pant showcased his usual bravado.

His unorthodox shots were on display as he added 54 runs with Ravindra Jadeja.

In the 41st over, Lahiru Kumara dismissed Pant, who scored 66 off 69 balls (8 fours and 2 sixes).