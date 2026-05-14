Fastest batters to reach 14,000 T20 runs (by innings)

Veteran batter Virat Kohli powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru 's six-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026. The 37-year-old hammered an unbeaten ton, helping the Royal Challengers chase down 195 with ease in Raipur. During his knock, Kohli became the fastest to 14,000 T20 runs by innings. He took the fewest innings among several legends of the format. Have a look at this list.

#1 Virat Kohli: 409 innings Kohli is now the quickest to 14,000 T20 runs, reaching this landmark in 409 innings. Across 426 T20s, the Indian batter has hammered 14,027 runs at an average of 42.25. His strike rate reads 135.55. During the KKR game, Kohli slammed his 10th T20 ton, now the joint third-most with David Warner. Only Chris Gayle (22) and Babar Azam (13) are ahead.

#2 Chris Gayle: 423 innings In Raipur, Kohli broke the record of Universe Boss Chris Gayle, who completed 14,000 T20 runs in 423 innings. Having shattered numerous records, Gayle is the highest run-scorer in T20 cricket. In 463 T20s, he tallied 14,562 runs with a strike rate of 144.75. Apart from a record 22 tons, he also owns 1,056 sixes. No other batter has 1,000-plus maximums.

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