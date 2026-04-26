Indian Premier League: Who owns the fastest century?
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals' teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke a plethora with his incredible ton against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026. The 15-year-old hammered a 37-ball 103, powering RR to 228/6 at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium. However, it went in vain as SRH chased down the total. Nevertheless, the southpaw now has two of the three fastest tons in IPL history.
#1
30 balls: Chris Gayle vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013
After 19 seasons, the legendary Chris Gayle tops this list with a 30-ball century. Gayle scored an unbeaten 175 (66) for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors in 2013. He struck 13 fours and 17 sixes in that record-breaking knock. Gayle, who reached his ton off just 30 balls, still has the highest individual score in T20 cricket.
#2
35 balls: Sooryavanshi vs GT, Jaipur, 2025
At 13, Sooryavanshi scripted history by becoming the youngest-ever player to be picked at an IPL auction (2025). In his debut season, he became the youngest-ever player to hit a T20 century. The teenager dazzled against GT, helping RR chase down 210 in 15.5 overs at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Suryavanshi hammered a 38-ball 101, reaching his ton off just 35 balls.
#3
36 balls: Sooryavanshi vs SRH, Jaipur, 2026
As mentioned, Sooryavanshi now has the third spot on this list. He smashed a 36-ball ton against the Orange Army at the same venue. The previous record for the fastest ton by an Indian was with Yusuf Pathan and Heinrich Klaasen (37 balls each). He hit 5 fours and 12 sixes in his knock of 103 off 37 balls.