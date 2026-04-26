Indian Premier League: Who owns the fastest century?

Rajasthan Royals' teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke a plethora with his incredible ton against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026. The 15-year-old hammered a 37-ball 103, powering RR to 228/6 at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium. However, it went in vain as SRH chased down the total. Nevertheless, the southpaw now has two of the three fastest tons in IPL history.

#1 30 balls: Chris Gayle vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013 After 19 seasons, the legendary Chris Gayle tops this list with a 30-ball century. Gayle scored an unbeaten 175 (66) for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors in 2013. He struck 13 fours and 17 sixes in that record-breaking knock. Gayle, who reached his ton off just 30 balls, still has the highest individual score in T20 cricket.

#2 35 balls: Sooryavanshi vs GT, Jaipur, 2025 At 13, Sooryavanshi scripted history by becoming the youngest-ever player to be picked at an IPL auction (2025). In his debut season, he became the youngest-ever player to hit a T20 century. The teenager dazzled against GT, helping RR chase down 210 in 15.5 overs at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Suryavanshi hammered a 38-ball 101, reaching his ton off just 35 balls.

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