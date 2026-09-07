Pakistan's Fatima Sana penalized for Shafali Verma send-off gesture: Details
What's the story
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana was fined 10% of her match fee and handed a demerit point for violating the ICC Code of Conduct during a Women's Asia Cup match against India in Dubai. The violation, which falls under Article 2.5 of the code, pertains to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal."
Incident details
Gesture directed toward the pavilion
The incident occurred after Fatima dismissed Indian opener Shafali Verma.
The Pakistani bowler gestured toward the pavilion after taking a catch off her own bowling.
This was Fatima's second offense within a two-year period, increasing her demerit-point tally to two.
Her first demerit point was awarded during a T20I against Ireland in Dublin on August 6, 2025.
Twitter Post
A look at the video!
Fatima Sana fined 10% of her match fees for giving a send off to Shafali Verma. pic.twitter.com/fcTfX9z9dF— HIMANI 🐥 (@himanii_68) September 7, 2026
Match performance
Fatima shines despite Pakistan's dismal performance
Despite Pakistan's crushing defeat at the hands of India, Fatima was instrumental with the ball.
She took three wickets after India bowled out Pakistan for a mere 55 runs.
Shafali, who started India's innings on an aggressive note, was the first wicket for Fatima as she chipped a simple catch back to the bowler off her sixth delivery.
However, India comfortably won the game by seven wickets.
Sanction acceptance
Fatima accepts the offense, agrees to proposed penalty
Fatima accepted the offense and agreed to the penalty proposed by match referee Supriya Das. This meant that no formal hearing was needed.
Level 1 breaches usually result in an official reprimand or a fine up to 50% of a player's match fee, along with one or two demerit points.
Pakistan's next Asia Cup game is against Hong Kong, China, on Monday.