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Home / News / Sports News / Pakistan's Fatima Sana penalized for Shafali Verma send-off gesture: Details 
Pakistan's Fatima Sana penalized for Shafali Verma send-off gesture: Details 
Fatima Sana has received a demerit point

Pakistan's Fatima Sana penalized for Shafali Verma send-off gesture: Details 

By Gaurav Tripathi
Sep 07, 2026
04:20 pm
What's the story

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana was fined 10% of her match fee and handed a demerit point for violating the ICC Code of Conduct during a Women's Asia Cup match against India in Dubai. The violation, which falls under Article 2.5 of the code, pertains to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal."

Incident details

Gesture directed toward the pavilion

The incident occurred after Fatima dismissed Indian opener Shafali Verma.

The Pakistani bowler gestured toward the pavilion after taking a catch off her own bowling.

This was Fatima's second offense within a two-year period, increasing her demerit-point tally to two.

Her first demerit point was awarded during a T20I against Ireland in Dublin on August 6, 2025.

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A look at the video! 

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Match performance

Fatima shines despite Pakistan's dismal performance

Despite Pakistan's crushing defeat at the hands of India, Fatima was instrumental with the ball.

She took three wickets after India bowled out Pakistan for a mere 55 runs.

Shafali, who started India's innings on an aggressive note, was the first wicket for Fatima as she chipped a simple catch back to the bowler off her sixth delivery.

However, India comfortably won the game by seven wickets.

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Sanction acceptance

Fatima accepts the offense, agrees to proposed penalty

Fatima accepted the offense and agreed to the penalty proposed by match referee Supriya Das. This meant that no formal hearing was needed.

Level 1 breaches usually result in an official reprimand or a fine up to 50% of a player's match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

Pakistan's next Asia Cup game is against Hong Kong, China, on Monday.

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