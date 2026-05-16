Fatima Sana breaks record for fastest half-century in WT20Is: Stats 

In the aforementioned match, Sana went on to score an impressive 62 runs off just 19 balls, helping Pakistan post a mammoth total of 223/4 while batting first. Batting at six, the Pakistan skipper hammered 10 fours and two sixes. The host team was then dismissed for Zimbabwe's target, winning the game by a massive margin of 133 runs. This victory also helped them clinch the T20I series 3-0 after having already won the ODI series by an identical margin.

Previous record

Sana also surpasses Nida Dar

Before Sana's explosive innings on Friday, the record for the fastest WT20I fifty by a Pakistani woman was held by Nida Dar. She had achieved this milestone in 20 balls against South Africa in Benoni back in 2019. Overall, this was Sana's second fifty in WT20Is, which powered her to 646 runs from 55 games at a strike rate of 139.52 (Average: 34). She has also taken 48 wickets in the format at an economy of 7.38.