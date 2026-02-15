Lockie Ferguson to miss Canada's T20 WC match: Here's why

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson will miss his team's final group-stage match against Canada in the ongoing 2026 ICC T20 World Cup . The pacer has been granted parental leave to be with his wife, Emma, for the birth of their first child. Ferguson's absence was planned before the tournament and confirmed when the squad was announced in January. Here are further details.

Team strategy New Zealand's bowling options for Canada match With Ferguson's absence, New Zealand will have to decide on their bowling attack for the all-important match against Canada. Kyle Jamieson is likely to replace Ferguson in this game, and the team is considering their other bowling options. Despite losing their match against South Africa, New Zealand can secure a spot in the Super Eight stage with a win over Canada. Notably, the Kiwis won each of their first two games.

Squad adjustments Other squad changes and traveling reserves New Zealand's squad could see more changes as seamer Matt Henry might leave during the tournament for his child's birth. Michael Bracewell is also unavailable due to a calf injury, but an injury replacement can be named if needed. While bowling all-rounder Cole McConchie can come in the XI, traveling reserve Ben Sears is currently in India but have not yet been officially added to the main squad.

