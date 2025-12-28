Fewest balls bowled across 1st four Tests of a series

England have ended their 5,468-day wait for a Test victory in Australia . The team, on Saturday, won the fourth match of the ongoing Ashes series against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). MCG marked the second Test of the ongoing series, which ended within two days. On this note, we list down the Test series with the fewest balls bowled across the first four games.

#3 Ashes 2025/26 - 5,571 balls The ongoing Ashes 2025-26, which has been dominated by the Aussies, takes the third spot on this list. As per ESPNcricinfo, a total of 5,571 balls have been bowled in the series. The first Test in Perth and the fourth in Melbourne ended within just two days. While the third Test in Adelaide entered Day 5, the second match in Brisbane, which was a pink-ball affair, lasted four days. Australia are 3-1 up after the first four Tests.

#2 ENG vs WI 1985/86 - 5,513 balls The 1985/86 Wisden Trophy between England and hosts West Indies takes the second place. The series saw several low-scoring affairs as only 5,513 balls were bowled after the first four Tests. While the opener in Kingston was a three-day affair, the following game at the Port of Spain saw Day 5. Port of Spain hosted the fourth match as well, which lasted three days. The third Test in Bridgetown ended within three days. WI won each of these matches.