Ashes: England script records by beating Australia in MCG Test

England are finally off the mark in the ongoing Ashes 2025-26, having beaten Australia by four wickets in the fourth match in Melbourne. The Boxing Day affair ended within two days with the Brits accomplishing the 175-run target despite losing six wickets. Though Australia are still 3-1 up in the series, England recorded their first Ashes victory Down Under since January 2011.

Summary How did the game pan out? Australia were folded for 152 while batting first, with Josh Tongue taking five wickets. However, England couldn't capitalize on their bowling performance, managing just 110/10 in response. Michael Neser claimed four wickets. Day 2 saw Australia end their second innings at 132/10 courtesy Brydon Carse's four-fer. England then accomplished the 175-run target thanks to Jacob Bethell's 40, Ben Duckett's 34, and Zak Crawley's 37.

Khawaja Khawaja gets to 8,000 international runs Khawaja, who made 29 off 52 balls in Australia's first innings, crossed the milestone of 8,000 international runs during his stay. As per ESPNcricinfo. Khawaja has now raced to 8,001 runs in 136 international matches at 42.33. He has been particularly successful in Test cricket, where he has scored 6,206 runs in 87 matches at an average of 43.39 (16 centuries and 28 fifties).

Brook Brook gets to this feat England's top scorer in the first innings, Brook made made 41 off 34 balls. During his stay, Brook became the joint-second-fastest England batter to complete 3,000 Test runs, having taken just 57 innings. He also became the fastest batter to complete 3,000 Test runs in terms of balls faced (3,468). Brook has now raced to 3,052 Test runs at 54.50 (100s: 10, 50s: 14).

Tongue Tongue claims his third Test fifer Tongue was the pick of the bowlers in Australia's first innings, claiming 5/45 in 11.2 overs. He has now raced to 43 Test wickets 26.81. The pacer now owns three fifers in England whites. In the ongoing series, he has raced to 12 wickets at 18.58. Tongue became the first England bowler to take a Test five-for in at the MCG in this century.

Rivalry Tongue traps Steve Smith for third time Australia's batting talisman Steve Smith was also one of Tongue's victims on Day 1. In Test matches, Smith has faced 86 balls against Tongue and been dismissed three times in four meetings, as per ESPNcricinfo. The batter has managed just 49 runs in this battle at 16.33.

Duckett Duckett races to 3,000 Test runs Besides Brook, Duckett also crossed the 3,000-run mark in Test cricket. The southpaw, who made a fiery 26-ball 34 in the run chase, has now raced to 3,005 runs at 40.06. Duckett already has 6 tons and 16 half-centuries in the format. He has a strike rate of 86.44. Meanwhile, this 34 was his only 30-plus score across eight innings in Ashes 2025-26.

Starc vs Duckett Starc traps Duckett for 7th time in Ashes Starc dismissed Duckett twice in the MCG Test. As per ESPNcricinfo, Starc has now trapped the England opener on seven occasions across 14 Test innings. Starc has joined India's Ravichandran Ashwin in terms of bowlers to dismiss Duckett most often in Tests. Four of Starc's seven dismissals against Duckett have come in the ongoing Ashes 2025-26.

Stokes Three-fer for Stokes as well Stokes also bowled a fine third-innings spell, claiming 3/24 from just 7.3 overs. The English skipper has taken his series tally to 13 wickets at 21.69. Overall, he now owns 54 wickets from 28 Ashes Tests at 34.79. Across 119 Test matches, Stokes has overall managed 243 wickets at an average of 31.11. Three of his six Test fifers have come in the Ashes.

Neser Four-fer for Neser on return Michael Neser ended with figures worth 4/45 from 10 overs in England's first innings. The 35-year-old pacer had claimed a fifer in the second Test of the ongoing series before being left out of the third game. Having bowled another fine spell in the fourth Test, Neser has raced 17 wickets from four Tests at an average of 17.70.

Boland Five wickets in the game for Boland Scott Boland also bowled two fine spells in the game, claiming 3/30 and 2/29. In his 18-Test career, Boland has taken an impressive 78 wickets at an average of 17.85 (5W: 2, 10WM: 1). 36 of his wickets have come in the Ashes at 21.41. 16 of his wickets have come in the ongoing series at 23.