Josh Tongue traps Steve Smith for third time in Ashes

England's right-arm pacer Josh Tongue continues to dominate Australia's batting talisman Steve Smith in the Test format. Leading Australia in the fourth Test of the ongoing Ashes series in Melbourne, Smith could only manage nine runs. His innings came to an end after facing 31 balls when a delivery from Tongue beat his inside edge and hit middle stump. Here we decode Smith's struggles against Tongue in Ashes.

Test record Smith's misery against Tongue in Tests In Test matches, Smith has faced 69 balls against Tongue and been dismissed three times in as many meetings, as per ESPNcricinfo. The batter has managed just 35 runs in this battle at 11.66. Meanwhile, Smith's performance in the ongoing series has not been up to the mark as he owns just 112 runs from five innings at 37.33 (50: 1). Having missed the third Test at Adelaide due to fitness concerns, Smith's return fell flat at MCG.

Fifer Tongue rattles the Aussies with a fifer England won the toss and chose to bowl first, a decision that paid off well. Tongue went on to claim a fifer as Australia were bowled out for a mere 152 runs on Day 1. Gus Atkinson also made his mark on Australia's innings, taking two wickets. Captain Ben Stokes and Brydon Carse chipped in with one wicket each as well. Meanwhile, Australia's batting lineup crumbled under pressure, with Michael Neser top-scoring with a modest 35 runs.