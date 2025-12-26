Josh Tongue traps Steve Smith for third time in Ashes
What's the story
England's right-arm pacer Josh Tongue continues to dominate Australia's batting talisman Steve Smith in the Test format. Leading Australia in the fourth Test of the ongoing Ashes series in Melbourne, Smith could only manage nine runs. His innings came to an end after facing 31 balls when a delivery from Tongue beat his inside edge and hit middle stump. Here we decode Smith's struggles against Tongue in Ashes.
Test record
Smith's misery against Tongue in Tests
In Test matches, Smith has faced 69 balls against Tongue and been dismissed three times in as many meetings, as per ESPNcricinfo. The batter has managed just 35 runs in this battle at 11.66. Meanwhile, Smith's performance in the ongoing series has not been up to the mark as he owns just 112 runs from five innings at 37.33 (50: 1). Having missed the third Test at Adelaide due to fitness concerns, Smith's return fell flat at MCG.
Fifer
Tongue rattles the Aussies with a fifer
England won the toss and chose to bowl first, a decision that paid off well. Tongue went on to claim a fifer as Australia were bowled out for a mere 152 runs on Day 1. Gus Atkinson also made his mark on Australia's innings, taking two wickets. Captain Ben Stokes and Brydon Carse chipped in with one wicket each as well. Meanwhile, Australia's batting lineup crumbled under pressure, with Michael Neser top-scoring with a modest 35 runs.
Stats
Third Test fifer for Tongue
Tongue was the pick of the England bowlers, claiming 5/45 in 11.2 overs. He has now raced to 41 wickets from eight Test matches at a decent average of 27.04. The pacer now owns three fifers and two four-fers in England whites. 15 of his wickets have come in three Ashes Tests at 22. In the ongoing series, he has raced to 10 wickets from three innings at 17.90.