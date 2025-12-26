The Aussie batters surrendered against Engalnd's pace attack

Ashes: Australia bowled out for 152 in Boxing Day Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:20 am Dec 26, 202510:20 am

What's the story

Australia were bowled out for a mere 152 runs on Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test, a Boxing Day affair, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. England won the toss and opted to field first, a decision that paid off well. Josh Tongue was the star with the ball for England, picking up five wickets for just 45 runs. It must be noted that the Brits lost each of the first three Tests of this series.