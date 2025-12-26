Ashes: Australia bowled out for 152 in Boxing Day Test
What's the story
Australia were bowled out for a mere 152 runs on Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test, a Boxing Day affair, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. England won the toss and opted to field first, a decision that paid off well. Josh Tongue was the star with the ball for England, picking up five wickets for just 45 runs. It must be noted that the Brits lost each of the first three Tests of this series.
Bowling brilliance
England's bowling attack shines
Tongue's five-wicket haul came in a blistering spell, where he dismissed opener Jake Weatherald (10), number three Marnus Labuschagne (6), and recalled number four Steve Smith (9). The English pacer also trapped Usman Khawaja (29) after lunch with a perfectly-pitched ball that straightened slightly to take a thin edge to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith. He completed his fifer by trapping the last man, Scott Boland, for a golden duck.
Batting woes
Australia's batting collapse
Australia's batting lineup crumbled after Cameron Green was run out for 17, triggering a late collapse. Mitchell Starc (1), Michael Neser (35), and Scott Boland (0) fell quickly after. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey also gave away his wicket for 20 off Ben Stokes, flicking the ball off his pads straight to Zak Crawley at leg gully. While Tongue claimed a fifer, Gus Atkinson trapped two batters. Stokes and Brydon Carse struck once apiece.
Team adjustments
Australia's strategy and England's changes
Notably, Australia brought in fast bowler Jhye Richardson for his first Test since the 2021 Ashes match at Adelaide Oval. He joined an all-pace attack with Starc, Boland and Neser. Meanwhile, England made a couple of changes too. They recalled Atkinson to replace the injured Jofra Archer and gave Jacob Bethell his Ashes debut at number three in place of the dropped Ollie Pope.