Mitchell Starc traps Duckett for 7th time in Ashes: Stats
What's the story
Australia's in-form pacer Mitchell Starc has extended his dominance over dashing England opener Ben Duckett. The fourth innings of the ongoing fourth Ashes match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground saw Starc trap the southpaw for the seventh time in the Test format. He castled Duckett's stumps with a full-length delivery on Day 2 of the game. Here we decode their rivalry.
Dismissal
Starc traps Duckett yet again
Chasing 175 in the ongoing affair, the Brits were off to a flier with Duckett adding 51 runs with his opening partner Zak Crawley in no time. The former dominated the partnership before falling to Starc. His 34 came off just 26 balls (4 fours, 1 six). It was nearly a yorker-length ball that brushed the pad before deflecting onto the stumps.
Rivalry
Starc joins Ashwin
As per ESPNcricinfo, Starc has now dismissed Duckett on seven occasions across 14 Test innings. The latter has amassed 149 runs from 165 balls in this rivalry at 21.28. His strike rate is a stunning 90.3. Starc has joined India's Ravichandran Ashwin in terms of bowlers to dismiss Duckett most often in Tests. No other bowler has even five dismissals in this regard.
Dominance
Starc's dominance vs Duckett in Ashes 2025-26
Four of Starc's seven dismissals against Duckett have come in the ongoing Ashes 2025-26. The England opener has been short of runs in the ongoing series, managing just 133 runs at 16.62. Meanwhile, Starc completed 25 wickets in this series by dismissing Duckett in the fourth innings at MCG. He averages just over 17 in Ashes 2026-26.