England's Ben Duckett races to 3,000 Test runs: Key stats 

Star England opener Ben Duckett has crossed the 3,000-run mark in Test cricket . The left-handed batsman achieved this milestone on Day 2 of the 4th Ashes Test against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Duckett entered the game, requiring 31 runs to reach the landmark. After managing just two runs in his first outing, the southpaw played a quick-fire 34-run knock in the fourth innings.

Stats A look at his numbers Playing his 42nd Test match, Duckett has raced to 3,005 runs at an average of 40.06, as per ESPNcricinfo. Duckett, who is among the front-runners of England's Bazball approach, already has 6 tons and 16 half-centuries across 78 innings. He has a strike rate of 86.44 in the format. The English opener made his Test debut in October 2016.

Information Duckett only behind Brook Having taken just 3,474 balls, Duckett is the second-fastest to accomplish 3,000 Test runs in terms of deliveries faced. He is only behind his teammate Harry Brook, who completed the milestone of 3,468 balls earlier in the MCG Test.

DYK Duckett 2.0 Duckett was dropped from the England Test side a month after his debut. England's record-breaking 2022 tour to Pakistan brought him back to the side. And he hasn't looked back ever since. Overall, Duckett has more than 11,500 runs (11,544) in First-Class cricket. In 165 red-ball matches, the English batter averages over 42. His tally includes 30 tons and 54 half-centuries.