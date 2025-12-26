Harry Brook becomes joint-second-fastest Englishman to complete 3,000 Test runs

England's batting sensation Harry Brook has crossed the 3,000-run mark in Test cricket . The right-handed batsman achieved this milestone on Day 1 of the 4th Ashes Test against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Brook entered the game, requiring seven runs to reach the landmark. He became the joint-second-fastest England batter to complete 3,000 Test runs. Here are his stats.

Stats A look at his numbers Playing his 34th Test match, Brook has raced to 3,034 runs at an average of 54.17, as per ESPNcricinfo. Brook, who is among the front-runners of England's Bazball approach, already has 10 tons and 14 half-centuries across 57 innings. He has a strike rate of 86.85 in the format. Brook made his Test debut for England in September 2022.

Feat Brook only behind Herbert Sutcliffe Having taken just 57 innings, Brook is the joint-second-fastest England batter to complete 3,000 Test runs. He is only behind Herbert Sutcliffe, who required 51 innings to attain the milestone. Brook now shares the second place with Denis Compton. Meanwhile, Brook became the fastest batter to complete 3,000 Test runs in terms of balls faced (3,468).

Knock A fiery 41 from Brook Responding to Australia's first innings score of 152/10, England were reduced to 8/3 when Brook arrived to bat. He backed his aggressive approach despite wickets falling from the other end. The dasher dominated a 50-run stand with skipper Ben Stokes before falling to Scott Boland. England were 66/5 at the time of his dismissal. He made 41 off 34 balls (2 fours, 2 sixes).

Record Record triple-ton in Tests In October last year, Brook made a mark with his maiden triple-century in Test cricket. He achieved the incredible milestone on the fourth day of the first Test match against Pakistan in Multan. Scoring a brilliant 317 off 322 balls, Brook became England's sixth triple-centurion in Tests. He completed his triple-ton off just 310 balls, the second-fastest after Virender Sehwag's (278 balls).