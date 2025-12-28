Fewest balls faced by Australia in a home Test

Australia 's performance in the Boxing Day Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has been a major disappointment. The hosts scored just 152/10 and 132/10 runs in their two innings, marking their third-lowest match aggregate since 2000. Australia batted for only 79.5 overs across both innings, the fewest they have batted in a Test match since 1928. On this note, we list down the lowest number of balls faced by Australia in a home Test.

#4 479 balls vs England in Melbourne, 2025 Australia's dismal show at the MCG takes the fourth spot on this list. The team was dismissed after facing just 479 balls in both innings, a shocking stat given the venue and occasion. They batted for 45.2 overs in the first innings and 34.3 overs in the second, with wickets falling in clusters. England sealed the game in the final session of Day 2, having accomplished the 175-run target.

#3 457 balls vs England in Brisbane, 1928 The only other Test in the last 100 years that saw Australia face fewer than 480 deliveries was played against England in Brisbane in 1928. The hosts could only last 457 balls across both innings, having been bundled out for 122 and 66. While their first innings lasted for 50.4 overs, they could only manage to tackle 25.3 overs in the fourth innings. England won that game by 675 runs - the biggest Test win by runs to date.