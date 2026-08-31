Fewest balls played by Pakistan versus England in a Test
What's the story
England defeated Pakistan by a massive 194 runs in the second Test at Lord's, securing their first home Test series victory in two years. The hosts wrapped up the win with a day to spare, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Notably, Pakistan have batted four times in this series and are yet to touch the 200-run mark. On this note, we look at the fewest balls faced by Pakistan in a Test versus England, where all their wickets have fallen.
#4
529 balls at Lord's, 2026
Pakistan's misery in the aforementioned Lord's Test takes the fourth spot.
England scored 290/10 while batting first.
In response, Pakistan saw Imam-ul-Haq fail to bat with an injury and collapsed for 110 in just 37.2 overs.
Chasing a massive 389, the visitors could only manage 194/10 in 50.5 overs despite Saud Shakeel's fighting 97.
Hence, Pakistan could only survive 529 balls in the entire game.
#3
514 balls at Leeds, 2026
Pakistan's batting collapsed in the opener of the ongoing series as well.
In the first innings, they lasted only 48.1 overs, managing just 171 runs.
In the 3rd innings, the Pakistan team was folded for a score of 135 in 37.3 overs on Day 3.
Hence, they could only survive 514 balls in England's triumph by an innings and 103 runs.
#2
498 balls at Nottingham, 2010
Pakistan's 2010 tour of England also saw their batters struggle big time.
The visitors lost 20 wickets inside 498 balls in the opening game in Nottingham.
Responding to England's first innings score of 354/10, Pakistan were folded for 182 in just 54 overs.
Their second outing was even worse (80/10 in 29 overs) as the Brits won by 354 runs.
#1
419 balls at Lord's, 2010
The 2010 Lord's Test marked Pakistan's worst outing against England in terms of balls faced (418).
Responding to the home team's first innings score of 446/10, Pakistan were folded for just 74 in 33 overs.
Having been asked to follow on, the visitors put up a slightly better show but could not avoid an innings defeat.
Their second outing resulted in just 147 runs from 36.5 overs.