Listing fastest batters to complete 100 IPL sixes (by balls)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar has etched his name in the record books by becoming the fastest Indian batter to hit complete sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . Patidar achieved this milestone during his innings of 56 runs off 39 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. Patidar struck a solitary six during his innings, taking his IPL sixes tally to a century. On this note, we list down the batters to complete 100 sixes in IPL history.

#3 Rajat Patidar - 933 balls Having taken just 933 balls to hit his 100th six, Patidar is now third on the overall list, as per Cricbuzz. The 59 against SRH also took him past 1,500 runs in the league. He has raced to 1,504 runs across 55 matches at an average of 32. Patidar clocked his 13th IPL fifty (100s: 1). His strike rate is a fine 161.02.

#2 Nicholas Pooran - 884 balls Nicholas Pooran holds the second spot on this list, as the dasher took just 884 balls to complete the landmark. The left-handed batter has so far racked up 2,525 runs from 103 IPL games at an average of 31.96. He has a staggering strike rate of 164.7, with his sixes tally reading 186. Pooran, who has played for three different teams, has 15 half-centuries in the league, with 87* being his best score.

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