FIFA asks fans to pay after World Cup ticket glitch

FIFA has confirmed that a technical glitch on its website led to some fans getting 2026 World Cup tickets for free. The organization said that around 60 fans were able to purchase tickets at '0 USD' due to this error during the checkout process. However, FIFA has now requested these fans to pay the correct price for their tickets.

Official response Tickets requested by fans remain reserved: FIFA FIFA acknowledged the mistake in a statement, saying, "The tickets requested by these fans remain reserved, and the affected fans have been invited to complete payment of the correct amount." The organization apologized for any inconvenience caused by this error. An email sent by FIFA and shared online by Ticket Talk Network revealed that affected fans have seven days to pay or risk losing their tickets.

Ticket details Glitch affected group-stage matches in Toronto The tickets affected by the glitch were for group-stage matches in Toronto, according to Ticket Talk Network. This incident comes amid intense scrutiny over World Cup 2026 ticketing practices. The tournament will take place across the US, Canada, and Mexico with 48 teams competing in over 100 matches. Earlier this week, New York and New Jersey officials announced probes into whether FIFA's ticketing practices violated consumer protection laws.

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Ongoing issues FIFA criticized for last-minute ban on refillable plastic bottles FIFA's dynamic or variable pricing model has drawn criticism after ticket costs surged for many matches, with stadium seating maps altered. This led some fans to claim their seats were moved farther from the pitch. On Thursday, FIFA faced backlash for a last-minute policy change banning refillable plastic bottles inside stadiums. The organization said it was to 'prevent risk and injury to players and attendees,' but some supporters have raised concerns about fan welfare in hot weather conditions.

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