How FIFA celebrated MS Dhoni's 45th birthday: Details here
What's the story
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the legendary Indian captain, celebrated his 45th birthday on July 7, drawing tributes from across the sporting world. Joining the celebrations, FIFA shared a special social media post featuring the popular phrase "Thala," a nickname closely associated with the legendary cricketer. The post included images of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland, who are all tied on seven goals in the ongoing FIFA World Cup Golden Boot race.
Personal link
Significance of Number 7
The number seven has a special significance in Dhoni's life. He wore the No. 7 jersey throughout his cricketing career and was born on July 7, which is also the seventh month of the year. Moreover, Dhoni led India to the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup title in 2007. His fans have dubbed him 'Thala,' a Tamil word for leader, due to his long association with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in almost every season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Twitter Post
Here's what FIFA shared
FIFA WORLD CUP SPECIAL POSTER ON MS DHONI's BIRTHDAY 🐐— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 7, 2026
- Thala for a reason. pic.twitter.com/pjQ6U97FOc
Legacy
Dhoni's legacy
MS Dhoni is among the veterans who revolutionized Indian cricket with his acclaimed Midas touch. His peculiar and uncanny outlook regarding the game puts him in an altogether different league. Dhoni, who turned 45 on July 7, remains the only captain to win each of the three limited-overs ICC trophies. He still hasn't retired from the IPL and might turn up for the Yellow Army next year.
Football crossover
FIFA World Cup 2026: Golden Boot race heats up
FIFA's post not only wished Dhoni on his special day but also highlighted the intense competition between Messi, Mbappe, and Haaland for the Golden Boot in the FIFA World Cup 2026. All three leading goalscorers are tied on seven goals each, with the outcome to be decided after the remaining knockout matches. Argentina's Messi will get a chance to take the lead as his team faces Egypt in their Round of 16 clash in Atlanta.