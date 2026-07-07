How FIFA celebrated MS Dhoni's 45th birthday: Details here

Football crossover

FIFA World Cup 2026: Golden Boot race heats up

FIFA's post not only wished Dhoni on his special day but also highlighted the intense competition between Messi, Mbappe, and Haaland for the Golden Boot in the FIFA World Cup 2026. All three leading goalscorers are tied on seven goals each, with the outcome to be decided after the remaining knockout matches. Argentina's Messi will get a chance to take the lead as his team faces Egypt in their Round of 16 clash in Atlanta.