FIFA World Cup 2026: England beat Mexico 3-2, reach quarter-finals
What's the story
England defeated co-hosts Mexico 3-2 in a thrilling FIFA World Cup 2026 contest at Estadio Azteca to reach the quarter-finals. The match was marked by an hour-long weather delay and a red card for England's Jarell Quansah early in the second half. Despite these challenges, England made the last eight for the third consecutive World Cup. Here are further details.
Outcome
Match summary and key stats
Jude Bellingham drew first blood for England in the 36th minute and added another in quick succession. However, Mexico pulled one back from Julian Quinones just before half-time. In the second half, England made it 3-1, with Harry Kane scoring from a penalty. Although Raul Jimenez's goal in the 69th minute kept Mexico's hopes alive, England held their nerves in the dying minutes.
Goal tally
Kane's mixed penalty record
Kane scored his sixth goal of the ongoing tournament and 14th in FIFA World Cup history, drawing level with West Germany's Gerd Muller for fifth on the all-time list. However, he also became the first player since at least 1966 to score and concede a penalty in the same World Cup match. This was after a video review showed him fouling Brian Gutierrez, which Raul Jimenez converted to set up a tense finish.
Upcoming match
England set to face Norway in quarterfinals
According to ESPN, England became the first team to beat Mexico in a FIFA World Cup match at the iconic Azteca Stadium. They are only the third team to win there out of 89 competitive matches. This win is a major milestone in their quest for a second World Cup title. England will now face Norway in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday.