FIFA World Cup 2026: England beat Mexico 3-2, reach quarter-finals

Goal tally

Kane's mixed penalty record

Kane scored his sixth goal of the ongoing tournament and 14th in FIFA World Cup history, drawing level with West Germany's Gerd Muller for fifth on the all-time list. However, he also became the first player since at least 1966 to score and concede a penalty in the same World Cup match. This was after a video review showed him fouling Brian Gutierrez, which Raul Jimenez converted to set up a tense finish.