2026 FIFA World Cup: Key details from the opening ceremony
What's the story
The 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially kicked off in Mexico City with a colorful opening ceremony celebrating local culture and music. The event was graced by global music icon Shakira, who performed at the iconic Azteca stadium. Fans thronged the venue with excitement as this is the first time they are hosting the World Cup in four decades.
Fan sentiments
Fans forget the hassles as football takes center stage
The lead-up to the event was marred by airport and stadium renovations, protests, and cartel violence. However, these issues were pushed aside as football took center stage in Mexico. Javier Perez, who attended the opener with his family, said that all the hassles experienced so far have been worth it for this unique experience of attending a World Cup match at home.
Ceremony highlights
Performances by Shakira, J Balvin, Burna Boy and others
Mexico is co-hosting the 2026 World Cup with the US and Canada. Ahead of their match against South Africa, fans were treated to performances by Colombian singer J Balvin, Afrobeats star Burna Boy, Latin music sensation Danny Ocean and Fher Olvera. Mexican singer Fernandez sang the national anthem ahead of the match while Grammy-winning South African star Tyla also performed her country's anthem.
Cultural celebration
A colorful opening ceremony in Mexico City
The performers at the historic stadium donned indigenous clothing while others were dressed in gold and held giant golden footballs. The stadium was a sea of colors with fans donning their own vibrant outfits, many wearing Mexico's team colors. As the opening ceremony concluded and the match began, thousands of fans threw their sombreros into the air, ready to celebrate having football's biggest tournament on home soil.
Twitter Post
Beautiful game!
Ready to celebrate the beautiful game. 🏆🎤🌎 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/prgNfOoTek— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 11, 2026