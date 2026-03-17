FIFA World Cup 2026: Will Iran shift matches to Mexico?
What's the story
In a major development, Iran are negotiating with FIFA to move their first-round matches of the upcoming World Cup from the United States to Mexico. The Iranian football federation has confirmed the negotiations, citing the ongoing conflict in West Asia as the reason for the request. Mehdi Taj, the Iranian football chief, announced this via the country's Mexican embassy X account.
Uncertainty
Iran's World Cup participation in jeopardy
Iran's participation in the impending FIFA World Cup has been in question ever since the Middle East war broke out last month. The nation is scheduled to play its Group G matches against New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles, before taking on Egypt in Seattle. However, Iranian football chief Mehdi Taj has said that if US President Donald Trump cannot guarantee the safety of Iran's national team, the team will not travel to the country.
Relocation
Negotiations with FIFA ongoing
Taj also confirmed that they are negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran's World Cup matches in Mexico. This comes after Trump's controversial statement that while the Iranian football team is welcome to come for the World Cup, it should do so at its own risk. Earlier, FIFA President Gianni Infantino assured Trump had promised him the Iranian team would be welcomed in the US for the tournament.
Response
FIFA yet to issue a statement
Iran's Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali earlier said that "under no circumstances can we participate" in the World Cup. This was the first official comment from a government representative on the matter since US-Israeli strikes on February 28. Notably, FIFA is yet to issue an official statement regarding the country's participation in its group-stage matches.