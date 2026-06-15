FIFA World Cup 2026: Ivory Coast edge past Ecuador 1-0

Match highlights

Diallo's late goal seals victory for Ivory Coast

Diallo's goal came from a cross by Wilfried Singo, who had made a run up the right flank. The 23-year-old deftly guided the ball into the bottom left corner of the net, giving Ivory Coast a perfect start to their first World Cup finals since 2014. Meanwhile, Ecuador's best chances in the first half came from Ivory Coast's casual defending.