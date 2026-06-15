FIFA World Cup 2026: Ivory Coast edge past Ecuador 1-0
What's the story
Ivory Coast began their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on a winning note, defeating Ecuador 1-0 in Philadelphia. The match was decided by a late goal from Manchester United winger Amad Diallo. His calm strike into the bottom corner in the dying minutes of the game gave Emerse Fae's team their first World Cup victory in 12 years.
Game dynamics
How did the match pan out?
Ecuador dominated the first half, with John Yeboah and Alan Minda both hitting the crossbar. Enner Valencia also hit the woodwork early in the second half. However, after Ivory Coast's tactical adjustments, Ecuador lost control of the game. Despite their dominance, they couldn't find a way past Yahia Fofana in goal for Ivory Coast.
Match highlights
Diallo's late goal seals victory for Ivory Coast
Diallo's goal came from a cross by Wilfried Singo, who had made a run up the right flank. The 23-year-old deftly guided the ball into the bottom left corner of the net, giving Ivory Coast a perfect start to their first World Cup finals since 2014. Meanwhile, Ecuador's best chances in the first half came from Ivory Coast's casual defending.
Player focus
Diomande shines for Ivory Coast
Yan Diomande was the standout player for Ivory Coast, terrorizing Ecuador's left side. He set up Nicolas Pepe for a shot that was eventually blocked. Elye Wahi, who was set up by teenager Diomande, also came close to scoring but his first-time strike skimmed the crossbar.
Match stats
Prsenting the match stats
From 16 attempts, Ivory Coast recorded eight shots on target. Ecuador had a solitary shot on target from 10 attempts. The winning side had a 49% ball possession in the high-voltage game. They completed 441 passes with a 85% accuracy. Ecuador's passes count was 503. Their accuracy was 87%.