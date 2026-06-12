2026 FIFA World Cup: South Korea stun Czech Republic 2-1
What's the story
South Korea staged a remarkable comeback in Guadalajara on Thursday to defeat the Czech Republic 2-1 in their opening match of Group A at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The first half was largely uneventful, with chances falling almost exclusively to Son Heung-min. However, things changed dramatically in the second half as both teams scored goals and South Korea's goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu made some crucial saves.
Match dynamics
Hwang In-beom and Oh Hyeon-gyu seal comeback for South Korea
Czech Republic took an early lead in the second half when Ladislav Krejci headed home from a long throw-in by Vladimir Coufal. However, just eight minutes later, South Korea's Hwang In-beom equalized with a well-placed chip shot over goalkeeper Matej Kovar. His chipped finish leveled the score, setting up a thrilling second half. The game then took another turn when Tomas Soucek's goal was ruled offside moments before Oh Hyeon-gyu scored for South Korea from close range, completing their turnaround.
Goalkeeper's performance
Kim Seung-gyu saves the day for the Taeguk Warriors
Despite some shaky moments earlier in the second half, Kim Seung-gyu redeemed himself with two full-extension saves after his side took the lead. He had initially struggled to stop Krejci's header and nearly gave away a goal while passing out of the back. However, his stellar performance helped South Korea secure a vital three points and stay on course for another World Cup knockout round.
Player spotlight
Hwang In-beom inspires South Korea to victory
Hwang In-beom was the star of the show in the second half. He not only scored a brilliant equalizer but also assisted Oh Hyeon-gyu for South Korea's winning goal with a fine run and low delivery. His contributions were instrumental in inspiring his country to victory.
Stats
Here are the match stats
From 15 attempts, South Korea managed seven shots on target. Czech Republic had four shots on target from eight attempts. The Korean team also had 62% ball possession and completed 473 passes with an 87% accuracy. Czech Republic's passes count was 314. Their accuracy was 70%.
Records
Here are the notable feats from the game
As per Opta, Son Heung-Min became the second player to appear in four different FIFA World Cups for Korea Republic (2014-2026). He has joined the team's current manager Hong Myung-Bo (1990-2002). Four of Korea Republic's eight all-time wins in the FIFA World Cup have been 2-1 victories after conceding the opening goal.