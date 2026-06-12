2026 FIFA World Cup: South Korea stun Czech Republic 2-1

Goalkeeper's performance

Kim Seung-gyu saves the day for the Taeguk Warriors

Despite some shaky moments earlier in the second half, Kim Seung-gyu redeemed himself with two full-extension saves after his side took the lead. He had initially struggled to stop Krejci's header and nearly gave away a goal while passing out of the back. However, his stellar performance helped South Korea secure a vital three points and stay on course for another World Cup knockout round.