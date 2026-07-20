FIFA World Cup: Why Rodri won Golden Ball over Messi

The Golden Ball, awarded to the tournament's best player by a panel of journalists and experts, went to Spain's midfielder Rodri.

Despite not scoring or assisting any goals, Rodri was instrumental in Spain's possession-heavy style of play.

He completed 747 of his 799 passes with an accuracy of 93%, according to FIFA. His compatriot Pau Cubarsi was the next-best, completing 668 passes.

Meanwhile, Messi took home the Silver Ball.