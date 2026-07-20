Kylian Mbappe wins his 2nd FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

This is also Mbappe's second consecutive Golden Boot win after finishing as the top scorer with eight goals at Qatar 2022.

During the tournament, Mbappe scored two goals against Senegal and Iraq in the group stage, and one against Sweden in the last 32.

He also found the net against Paraguay in the last 16 (the winner from a penalty in the 70th minute) and Morocco in quarter-finals.

Despite France's loss to England in the bronze match, Mbappe's goals helped him secure his second consecutive Golden Boot title.