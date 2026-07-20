Kylian Mbappe wins his 2nd FIFA World Cup Golden Boot
What's the story
Kylian Mbappe made history by becoming the first player to win the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot twice. The French forward won the award at the 2026 tournament after scoring a total of 10 goals in eight matches. His performance was more than enough to beat Lionel Messi, who ended with eight goals in as many matches. Here's more.
Goal tally
Mbappe joins these legends
Mbappe's 10 goals in the 2026 tournament make him only the fourth player to score double digits in a single World Cup edition, as per Opta.
The others are Just Fontaine (France, 13 goals in 1958), Sandor Kocsis (Hungary, 11 goals in 1954), and Gerd Muller (West Germany, 10 goals in 1970).
Match performances
Second consecutive Golden Boot title
This is also Mbappe's second consecutive Golden Boot win after finishing as the top scorer with eight goals at Qatar 2022.
During the tournament, Mbappe scored two goals against Senegal and Iraq in the group stage, and one against Sweden in the last 32.
He also found the net against Paraguay in the last 16 (the winner from a penalty in the 70th minute) and Morocco in quarter-finals.
Despite France's loss to England in the bronze match, Mbappe's goals helped him secure his second consecutive Golden Boot title.
Final match
Messi, Bellingham, Haaland finish behind Mbappe
In the final match, Argentina's Messi had a chance to overtake Mbappe with a hat-trick. However, he failed to score as his team lost 1-0 to Spain.
This left Messi with eight goals for the tournament, two behind Mbappe's tally.
England's Jude Bellingham and Norway's Erling Haaland finished third and fourth, respectively, with seven goals each.
Information
Mbappe ends WC 2026 with 10 goals and 4 assists
Mbappe ended his 2026 World Cup campaign for France with a tally of 10 goals and 4 assists from 8 games. He scored twice against England and made an assist. He was involved in 14 goals. Meanwhile, Messi was involved in 12 goals at 2026 World Cup (G8 A4) from 8 games.
Do you know?
Mbappe's 2026 World Cup campaign in numbers
As per Squawka, Mbappe clocked 41 shots and attempted 39 take-ons. He also managed 39 shots on target. He created 18 chances and scored the most amount of goals (10). His 8 goals from open play is also the most. He managed 4 assists and had an xG of 6.87.