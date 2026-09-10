Finn Allen joins Melbourne Stars in record-breaking deal: Details here

With the overseas draft being scrapped, Perth Scorchers lost their chance to retain Allen through that mechanism. This opened up a bidding war for his services, with Melbourne Stars emerging as the winner.

The team is believed to have signed Allen on a deal worth AU$600,000 in at least the first year of a three-year contract.

However, it remains unclear if this amount will remain consistent in future years due to possible changes in the BBL salary cap and contracting structure once private equity is introduced.