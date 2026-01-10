Fire breaks out during SA20 match at Boland Park: Details

A fire broke out in the parking lot of Boland Park during the fourth over of the Paarl Royals's chase against Pretoria Capitals. The blaze, which appeared unconnected to the mountain fires that have been raging since earlier in the week, was put out by the seventh over with no damage reported, as per ESPNcricinfo. Spectators weren't required to evacuate but some left while flames were still visible. Here's more.

Emergency action Fire brigade's swift response ensured match continuity The match continued as the fire brigade worked to control the blaze. Pictures of charred earth emerged after the flames were extinguished, but a blanket of smoke covered the ground from the start. The 19th match of SA20 was played amid heavy haze from fires in Franschhoek, which started on Wednesday and spread to other areas due to strong winds and hot, dry weather.

Seasonal fires Wildfires common in Western Cape's summer Wildfires are a common occurrence in the Western Cape during summer, when high temperatures and strong winds create conditions that sustain fires on surrounding mountains. Thousands of hectares of vegetation are burned every year, but damage to people or property is rare. In 2015, an arson fire came within a few kilometers of fast bowler Dale Steyn's home while South Africa were playing the ODI World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.