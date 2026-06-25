Litton Das declared fit for Zimbabwe ODIs: Complete squad details

Batting lineup

A look at the batting order

The batting order will be led by vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy. Mosaddek Hossain, who recently made a comeback after a four-year ODI hiatus, will also be part of the squad. Notably, Bangladesh have won three out of nine bilateral ODI series in Zimbabwe over the last 25 years, as per ESPNcricinfo. The hosts had won their last series against Bangladesh 2-1 in August 2022, ending a nine-year streak of Bangladesh winning every bilateral ODI series between the two teams.