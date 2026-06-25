Litton Das declared fit for Zimbabwe ODIs: Complete squad details
What's the story
Bangladesh's star cricketer, Litton Das, has been declared fit and will rejoin the national team for the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe. The three-match series is slated to begin on July 6. Litton had sustained a left calf injury that kept him out of last week's T20I series against Australia as well as the one-off Test match against Zimbabwe later this month.
Leadership return
Mehidy also returns
Along with Litton, Bangladesh's ODI captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz is also making a comeback. He had missed the third ODI against Australia due to a concussion but will be leading the team in Zimbabwe. However, it's worth noting that he was rested from the Test side that is going to Zimbabwe for a one-off match in Harare.
Team composition
Bangladesh's pace attack
Bangladesh has kept the same squad that beat Australia in June, barring Mahedi Hasan. He was a last-minute replacement for Mehidy in the third ODI. The pace attack will be led by Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed, along with Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana. Notably, Rana and Taskin were rested from the Test side for this one-off game in Harare.
Batting lineup
A look at the batting order
The batting order will be led by vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy. Mosaddek Hossain, who recently made a comeback after a four-year ODI hiatus, will also be part of the squad. Notably, Bangladesh have won three out of nine bilateral ODI series in Zimbabwe over the last 25 years, as per ESPNcricinfo. The hosts had won their last series against Bangladesh 2-1 in August 2022, ending a nine-year streak of Bangladesh winning every bilateral ODI series between the two teams.
Information
Here's the Bangladesh ODI squad
Bangladesh ODI squad: Mehidy Hassan Miraz (captain), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana.