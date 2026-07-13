IPL: CSK part ways with head coach Stephen Fleming
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has ended its long-standing association with head coach Stephen Fleming. The decision was reached after a series of "open and honest discussions" between Fleming and the CSK management. The former New Zealand captain first joined CSK as a player in the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2008 before taking over as head coach the following year.
Coaching legacy
Record 5 IPL titles under Fleming's guidance
Under Fleming's guidance from 2009 to 2026, CSK enjoyed an unprecedented era of success. He led the franchise to five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 trophies. During his time, CSK made it to the playoffs a record 12 times and reached 10 IPL finals, establishing themselves as one of the most consistent teams in the tournament's history.
Mixed results
Decline in recent seasons
CSK's last title win came in the 2023 season, after finishing ninth in the previous year. They finished fifth in 2024 and at the bottom of the table in 2025. Earlier this year, they had another disappointing season, finishing eighth. Apart from IPL, Fleming also coached Super Kings teams in SA20 and MLC leagues with mixed results.
Farewell message
Tribute from CSK owner Rupa Gurunath
CSK owner Rupa Gurunath paid a heartfelt tribute to Fleming's contribution to the franchise. "Stephen Fleming has been the heartbeat of our coaching unit for almost the entire journey of this franchise," she said. "On behalf of everyone at the Super Kings franchise, we extend our deepest gratitude for his unwavering commitment, passion, and leadership."
Personal reflection
'I leave with nothing but gratitude'
Fleming reflected on his long association with CSK, saying, "Eighteen years is a lifetime in sport, and I leave with nothing but gratitude." He called his time with the franchise as "the privilege of my coaching career" and expressed pride in their achievements together. "CSK will always be close to my heart, and I will be cheering the team on for years to come," he added.
Cultural influence
MD KS Viswanathan on Fleming's impact
CSK's Managing Director KS Viswanathan emphasized the culture Fleming helped build at the franchise. "From the earliest days of this journey, Fleming helped define not just how we played, but what we wanted to be as a franchise," he said. "His ability to understand people and bring out the best from individuals across the team has been one of his greatest strengths."