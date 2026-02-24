Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao announce rematch: Details of the fight

Boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao have officially announced their highly-anticipated rematch from the historic 2015 fight. The second showdown will take place on September 19 in Las Vegas, as per a joint announcement by the two fighters on Monday, February 23, 2026. The bout will be streamed live on Netflix, adding to the platform's growing portfolio of live sports.

Match details Venue and other details of the fight The upcoming fight will be held at Sphere, an immersive event venue east of the Las Vegas Strip. Mayweather, who turns 49 on Tuesday, had announced his plans to end a nine-year retirement from competitive boxing last week. Pacquiao, now 47 years old, ended his own retirement last year and is set to face Ruslan Provodnikov on April 18 in the second match of his comeback.

Fight anticipation Rematch comes 11 years after their 1st fight The rematch comes 11 years after Mayweather beat Pacquiao by decision in a fight that didn't quite match the decade of hype leading up to it. However, the bout's promoters claimed it was still the most profitable fight ever, breaking pay-per-view records and drawing global attention. "I already fought and beat Manny once," Mayweather said in a statement. "This time will be the same result."

Injury impact Pacquiao reveals he fought with an injury in 1st bout Pacquiao later revealed that he fought with a shoulder injury in their first meeting because he didn't want to delay such an important event. This prevented him from applying his usual offensive pressure on Mayweather, who used his typical defense-first strategy to win the fight. "The fans have waited long enough—they deserve this rematch," Pacquiao said. "I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him."

