Europa League: Will Morgan Gibbs-White feature for against Aston Villa?

Nottingham Forest are optimistic about Morgan Gibbs-White's participation in the upcoming UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg against Aston Villa . The hope comes after a recent injury scare when Gibbs-White collided with Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, resulting in both players leaving the field with their heads bandaged. Head coach Vitor Pereira said after Monday's win at Chelsea that Forest will "hope for a miracle" after the incident.

Coach's statement Pereira's take on Gibbs-White's availability Pereira was asked about Gibbs-White's chances of facing Villa on Wednesday. He replied, "We'll see tomorrow, if he's able to play or not." The final decision will be made in a meeting between the player and medical department. Pereira added, "We have a plan with him and without him," indicating that the team is prepared for both scenarios.

Injury update Gibbs-White and Sanchez share supportive posts After the incident, Gibbs-White took to social media to share a photo showing stitches across his forehead and nose. He thanked everyone for their messages of support. Sanchez also shared a photo of his own stitches and expressed hope for Gibbs-White's recovery in a post that read, "Seen that you came out worst than me, hope you are OK big man."

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Clarification Pereira confirms Gibbs-White wasn't substituted due to concussion Pereira clarified that Gibbs-White's substitution wasn't related to a concussion, meaning he isn't bound by strict protocols for such head injuries. This means the 26-year-old's availability for Thursday's match depends solely on whether his facial cut heals in time. If he had been deemed concussed, he would have likely been ruled out due to mandatory return-to-play protocols.

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