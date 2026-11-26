Baba Aparajith retires from professional cricket at 32: Details here
What's the story
Baba Aparajith, the former captain of Tamil Nadu, has announced his retirement from professional cricket. The 32-year-old announced the same on Wednesday amid the ongoing domestic season. Over his 15-year career, Aparajith played 102 First-Class matches, mostly representing Tamil Nadu and later Kerala as a professional since the 2024/25 season. Here are further details.
Career highlights
Aparajith enjoyed a successful domestic career
Aparajith was part of three title-winning teams with Tamil Nadu.
He was part of the Vijay Hazare Trophy-winning side in 2017/18, and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy-winning teams in 2020/21 and 2021/22.
His performances at the state level were instrumental in his rise to prominence, especially after India's Under-19 World Cup victory in 2012, where he played a key role with both bat (171 runs) and ball (five wickets).
New beginnings
Transition to coaching
Despite his impressive stats, Aparajith couldn't secure a permanent spot in the India A team or IPL teams like Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant.
He has already transitioned to regional language broadcasting (in Tamil) but now wants to focus on coaching.
He has worked closely with several young players in the Tamil Nadu setup and is passionate about coaching.
"I am really passionate about coaching and want to excel in it," he told The Hindu.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Aparajith, who made his debut in 2011, played 102 First-Class, 114 List A, and 63 T20 games. He scored 5,199, 4,278, and 1,147 runs in the three formats, respectively. Apart from his 20 tons, Aparajith also took 175 wickets with his off-spin.
Coaching aspirations
Coaching certification and experience
Aparajith has already completed his Level-2 BCCI coaching certification and was an assistant coach for Chepauk Super Gillies in the TNPL earlier this year.
He has also been working closely with players like Pradosh Ranjan Paul and R Vimal Khumar, who have praised his contribution to their games.
"Since I have just retired, I can understand what these players are going through," Aparajith said about his transition from player to coach.