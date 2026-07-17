West Indies great Sir Garfield Sobers passes away at 89

Sobers made his First-Class debut for Barbados at just 16 years old in 1953.

His extraordinary talent saw him being called up by the West Indies team, making his international debut the following year.

He quickly made a name for himself on the world stage, scoring a maiden Test century against Pakistan in 1958.

His record-breaking innings of 365 not out set a new benchmark for the highest individual score in a Test innings until Brian Lara broke it in 1994.