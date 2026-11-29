Russell's comfortable lead was soon compromised when a piece of polystyrene block debris got stuck under his Mercedes, damaging its aerodynamics and speed, as per Sky Sports News.

The incident occurred after Racing Bulls's Arvid Lindblad hit one of the circuit's polystyrene marker blocks on the opening lap.

Despite this setback, Russell managed to maintain his position until his second pit stop lasted 10 seconds, as the team tried to remove the debris from under the car.