F1 2026: Championship winner Kimi Antonelli bags Qatar GP race
What's the story
In a dramatic turn of events, reigning Formula 1 world champion Kimi Antonelli clinched victory at the Qatar Grand Prix. The win came after his Mercedes teammate George Russell was slowed down by debris damage on his car. The race was dominated by the two Silver Arrows cars, with pole-sitter Russell leading for the first two stints and extending his lead to nine seconds after a joint pit stop with Antonelli under a lap-12 Virtual Safety Car.
Race complications
Debris damage slows down Russell
Russell's comfortable lead was soon compromised when a piece of polystyrene block debris got stuck under his Mercedes, damaging its aerodynamics and speed, as per Sky Sports News.
The incident occurred after Racing Bulls's Arvid Lindblad hit one of the circuit's polystyrene marker blocks on the opening lap.
Despite this setback, Russell managed to maintain his position until his second pit stop lasted 10 seconds, as the team tried to remove the debris from under the car.
Triumph details
Antonelli takes the lead, wins Qatar GP
With Russell's speed still affected, Antonelli took the lead and went on to establish a huge gap.
He won by over 20 seconds, despite being asked thrice if Mercedes wanted him to drop back behind Russell at the end of the race. The team deemed it unnecessary due to the widening gap between them.
Oscar Piastri finished third for McLaren, while Max Verstappen came in fifth on a more challenging weekend for Red Bull Racing.
Championship standings
Ferrari secure 2nd place in Constructors's Championship
Scuderia Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc finished sixth and seventh, respectively.
They didn't pit under the VSC but their cars' pace all weekend was such that this was arguably their maximum realistic result.
The points were enough to secure Ferrari second place in the Constructors's Championship with a round to go.
Meanwhile, Red Bull's Isack Hadjar dropped from third to eighth after early wing damage.
Words
'This was the best car of the season'
After securing victory, Antonelli praised Mercedes for a wonderful car.
"The car was unreal. The pace in the race was just unbelievable, especially in free air that last stint, trying to push a little bit more and the car was on rails. It was a real pleasure to drive," he said.
"This was the best car of the season so far. I'm really proud of the team for the job they've done, especially trying to understand this new package."
Numbers
Key numbers for Antonelli, Russell and Piastri
Antonelli sealed his 10th race win of the season from 22 races. Notably, he collected his 17th podium finish of the season.
Russell took his ninth podium finish this season. Overall, he has managed 33 podiums in F1.
Meanwhile, McLaren's Oscar Piastri picked just his 4th podium of the season. Overall, he has 30 career podium finishes.
Standings
Driver and Team standings
Antonelli has raced to 427 points with Verstappen placed 2nd with a tally of 316.
Russell holds third place and has 282 points under his belt.
Hamilton is placed 4th with 275 points and is one ahead of Lando Norris (274).
Among teams, Mercedes own 709 points and Ferrari are next with a tally of 531.
Red Bull and McLaren are joint-third wuth 456 points each.