Lewis Hamilton has won his first race for Scuderia Ferrari (Image Source: X/@ScuderiaFerrari)

F1 2026, Lewis Hamilton wins Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:24 pm Jun 14, 202608:24 pm

What's the story

Lewis Hamilton has won his first race for Scuderia Ferrari at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. The victory came after a dramatic turn of events when championship leader Kimi Antonelli retired from second place with four laps remaining. The win marked Hamilton's first since the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix, when he was still with Mercedes. Mercedes's George Russell, who had claimed pole position, finished 2nd. McLaren's Lando Norris completed the podium with a third-placed show.