F1 2026, Lewis Hamilton wins Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix: Key stats
What's the story
Lewis Hamilton has won his first race for Scuderia Ferrari at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. The victory came after a dramatic turn of events when championship leader Kimi Antonelli retired from second place with four laps remaining. The win marked Hamilton's first since the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix, when he was still with Mercedes. Mercedes's George Russell, who had claimed pole position, finished 2nd. McLaren's Lando Norris completed the podium with a third-placed show.
Strategy shift
A dramatic turn of events
The race took a major turn during a virtual safety-car period. This allowed Hamilton, who was on a different pit-stop strategy than Mercedes, to pit and keep his lead. Meanwhile, Antonelli had just overtaken Russell for second place after a long battle when his car stopped due to technical issues. Hamilton gained big and made sure he stayed ahead of the pack to win a rare race.
Podium placements
First all-British podium since the 1968 US Grand Prix
As mentioned, with Antonelli's retirement, Russell finished second while McLaren's Norris took third place. This was the first all-British podium since the 1968 USA Grand Prix. The race not only marked Hamilton and Ferrari's return to the front but also proved lucky for Russell as he capitalized on Antonelli's first problem of the year.