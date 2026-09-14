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Women with four-wicket hauls in T20 Asia Cup final
Shree Charani took 4/20 against Sri Lanka in the 2026 final

Women with four-wicket hauls in T20 Asia Cup final

By Parth Dhall
Sep 14, 2026
03:21 pm
What's the story

India thrashed Sri Lanka to win the 2026 Women's T20 Asia Cup title on Sunday. The Women in Blue racked up 183/5 before restricting the Lankans to 111 in the final in Dubai. While Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma shone with half-centuries, Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma shared seven wickets. According to Cricbuzz, Charani became the third woman with a four-fer in a T20 Asia Cup final.

#1

4/9: Poonam Yadav vs Bangladesh, Kuala Lumpur, 2018

Indian spinner Poonam Yadav tops this elite list, having taken 4/9 in the 2018 final against Bangladesh in Kuala Lumpur.

Although Poonam made merry with 15 dot balls, India lost the match by three wickets. With a concerted bowling performance, they were restricted to 112/9 in 20 overs.

Despite stumbling, Bangladesh were home in the final-ball thriller.

#2

4/13: Sana Mir vs India, Guangzhou, 2012

Pakistan's Sana Mir follows Yadav on this tally, having taken a four-wicket haul against India in the 2012 Women's T20 Asia Cup final.

Mir starred with figures of 4/13, helping Pakistan bowl out India for a mere 81 in Guangzhou.

However, Pakistan couldn't even chase this down as they perished for 63 in 19.1 overs.

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Information

4/20: Shree Charani vs Sri Lanka, Dubai, 2026

As per Cricbuzz, Charani is now the third bowler to claim a four-fer in a Women's T20 Asia Cup final. During the match, Charani also surpassed Poonam Yadav for the most WT20I wickets for India in a calendar year.

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