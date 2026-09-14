Women with four-wicket hauls in T20 Asia Cup final

Indian spinner Poonam Yadav tops this elite list, having taken 4/9 in the 2018 final against Bangladesh in Kuala Lumpur.

Although Poonam made merry with 15 dot balls, India lost the match by three wickets. With a concerted bowling performance, they were restricted to 112/9 in 20 overs.

Despite stumbling, Bangladesh were home in the final-ball thriller.