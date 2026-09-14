Women with four-wicket hauls in T20 Asia Cup final
What's the story
India thrashed Sri Lanka to win the 2026 Women's T20 Asia Cup title on Sunday. The Women in Blue racked up 183/5 before restricting the Lankans to 111 in the final in Dubai. While Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma shone with half-centuries, Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma shared seven wickets. According to Cricbuzz, Charani became the third woman with a four-fer in a T20 Asia Cup final.
#1
4/9: Poonam Yadav vs Bangladesh, Kuala Lumpur, 2018
Indian spinner Poonam Yadav tops this elite list, having taken 4/9 in the 2018 final against Bangladesh in Kuala Lumpur.
Although Poonam made merry with 15 dot balls, India lost the match by three wickets. With a concerted bowling performance, they were restricted to 112/9 in 20 overs.
Despite stumbling, Bangladesh were home in the final-ball thriller.
#2
4/13: Sana Mir vs India, Guangzhou, 2012
Pakistan's Sana Mir follows Yadav on this tally, having taken a four-wicket haul against India in the 2012 Women's T20 Asia Cup final.
Mir starred with figures of 4/13, helping Pakistan bowl out India for a mere 81 in Guangzhou.
However, Pakistan couldn't even chase this down as they perished for 63 in 19.1 overs.
Information
4/20: Shree Charani vs Sri Lanka, Dubai, 2026
As per Cricbuzz, Charani is now the third bowler to claim a four-fer in a Women's T20 Asia Cup final. During the match, Charani also surpassed Poonam Yadav for the most WT20I wickets for India in a calendar year.