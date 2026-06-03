French Open 2026: Diana Shnaider stuns top seed Aryna Sabalenka

Numbers

Contrasting numbers

As mentioned, Shnaider has reached her maiden semi-final at Grand Slams. Her previous best was a fourth-round finish at the 2024 US Open. The Russian player is now 7-3 at Roland Garros and 18-11 at Grand Slams. Meanwhile, Sabalenka was the 2025 Roland Garros runner-up. She was among the title contenders this year. Sabalenka is now 26-9 at the French Open.