French Open 2026: Diana Shnaider stuns top seed Aryna Sabalenka
What's the story
In one of the greatest upsets, Diana Shnaider beat top seed Aryna Sabalenka to reach the 2026 French Open semi-final. Shnaider bounced back after losing the first set to win the women's singles quarter-final 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The match that ran for over two hours saw Shnaider reach her maiden Grand Slam semi-final. Here are the key stats.
Numbers
Contrasting numbers
As mentioned, Shnaider has reached her maiden semi-final at Grand Slams. Her previous best was a fourth-round finish at the 2024 US Open. The Russian player is now 7-3 at Roland Garros and 18-11 at Grand Slams. Meanwhile, Sabalenka was the 2025 Roland Garros runner-up. She was among the title contenders this year. Sabalenka is now 26-9 at the French Open.