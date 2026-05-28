Naomi Osaka claims her 10th French Open win: Key stats

Osaka won a total of 81 points and 28 winners throughout the match. She served five aces compared to Vekic's two. She had a win percentage of 71 on her first serve, while Vekic had 46 on her second. The former converted four of her 11 break points. Vekic recorded as many as five double-faults in the match.

Journey

Journey at Roland Garros

As mentioned, Osaka has reached the third round at Roland Garros for the first time since 2019. She is yet to reach the Major's fourth round. Osaka, who has struggled at the French Open, is now 10-7 here. Overall, the four-time winner has raced to a 73-26 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Her last Major title came at the 2021 Australian Open.