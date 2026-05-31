Elina Svitolina reaches French Open 2026 quarter-finals: Decoding stats

Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk will face off in an all-Ukrainian quarterfinal at the 2026 French Open . The match will be historic as it will mark the first time one Ukrainian woman has reached the semi-finals of Roland-Garros in the Open Era. Svitolina advanced to this stage after defeating Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 in a hard-fought battle on Saturday.

Match progression Svitolina's path to the quarter-finals Svitolina, the seventh seed, had a shaky start against Bencic but managed to turn the tables in the later sets. Despite dropping the first set, Svitolina looked dominant thereafter. She took the final seven games of the match including a sweep of the third set. As per WTA, she now has 11 three-set wins this season, equal to Coco Gauff and Magda Linette .

Title pursuit Svitolina still chasing her 1st Grand Slam title At 31, Svitolina is still chasing her first-ever Grand Slam title. She arrived at Roland Garros in top form after winning the Rome title by defeating Coco Gauff in the final. Despite having several quarter-final appearances in Paris, a semi-final berth still remains elusive for her. She owns a 37-12 win-loss record at French Open. Overall at Grand Slams, she is 116-48. Svitolina is a four-time semi-finalist.

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Do you know? A unique feat for Svitolina As per Opta, Svitolina became the oldest player since Serena Williams in 2016 to reach the quarter-finals of Rome and Roland Garros women's singles in a single season.

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