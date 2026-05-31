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Home / News / Sports News / Marta Kostyuk stuns Iga Swiatek at French Open 2026: Stats
Marta Kostyuk stuns Iga Swiatek at French Open 2026: Stats
Polish ace Swiatek was brushed aside by Marta Kostyuk (Image Source: X/@WTA)

Marta Kostyuk stuns Iga Swiatek at French Open 2026: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha
May 31, 2026
04:56 pm
What's the story

3rd seed Iga Swiatek has failed to advance to the quarter-finals at 2026 French Open on Sunday. Polish ace Swiatek was brushed aside by Marta Kostyuk in straight sets on Court Phillipe-Chatrier. Marta prevailed in the first set, winning 7-5. Swiatek gained an early break in the 2nd before collapsing to a a stunning 6-1 defeat. Here's more.

Numbers

43-4 win-loss record at Roland Garros for Swiatek

Swiatek is a six-time Grand Slam winner, owning a 100% win record in finals. She is a four-time winner at Roland Garros. Last season, she was beaten in the semis. With this loss against Marta, she is now 43-4 at Roland Garros. Overall at Grand Slams, Swiatek has raced to a 111-23 win-loss record.

Information

2nd quarter-final appearance for Marta at Grand Slams

Marta has reached just her 2nd quarter-final at Grand Slams and a maiden one in Paris. She is now 8-6 at French Open. Overall at Grand Slams. she is 34-24.

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Records

Massive records for Marta

As per Opta, Kostyuk is the second player since the WTA Rankings were published in 1975 to win her first 16 clay court matches of the season while being ranked outside the top-10 after Justine Henin in 2005. Kostyuk is the third player from Ukraine to reach the singles quarter-finals at Roland Garros (Open Era) after Andrei Medvedev and Elina Svitolina.

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Do you know?

Maiden defeat for Swiatek against Marta

Swiatek suffered her maiden defeat against Marta on the WTA Tour. Before this defeat, Swiatek had beaten Marta at 2025 Cincinnati, 2024 Cincinnati and 2024 Indian Wells. All of the three wins came on hard courts.

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