Marta Kostyuk stuns Iga Swiatek at French Open 2026: Stats

3rd seed Iga Swiatek has failed to advance to the quarter-finals at 2026 French Open on Sunday. Polish ace Swiatek was brushed aside by Marta Kostyuk in straight sets on Court Phillipe-Chatrier. Marta prevailed in the first set, winning 7-5. Swiatek gained an early break in the 2nd before collapsing to a a stunning 6-1 defeat. Here's more.

Numbers 43-4 win-loss record at Roland Garros for Swiatek Swiatek is a six-time Grand Slam winner, owning a 100% win record in finals. She is a four-time winner at Roland Garros. Last season, she was beaten in the semis. With this loss against Marta, she is now 43-4 at Roland Garros. Overall at Grand Slams, Swiatek has raced to a 111-23 win-loss record.

Information 2nd quarter-final appearance for Marta at Grand Slams Marta has reached just her 2nd quarter-final at Grand Slams and a maiden one in Paris. She is now 8-6 at French Open. Overall at Grand Slams. she is 34-24.

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Records Massive records for Marta As per Opta, Kostyuk is the second player since the WTA Rankings were published in 1975 to win her first 16 clay court matches of the season while being ranked outside the top-10 after Justine Henin in 2005. Kostyuk is the third player from Ukraine to reach the singles quarter-finals at Roland Garros (Open Era) after Andrei Medvedev and Elina Svitolina.

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