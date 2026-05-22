From Paralympic gold to Padma Shri: Praveen Kumar's story

World number one para high jumper and Paralympic gold medalist Praveen Kumar will be honored with the Padma Shri award . The honor will be conferred during the first Investiture Ceremony of the Padma Awards 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 25. President Droupadi Murmu will present these prestigious civilian honors. In January this year, the Indian government announced 131 Padma Awards, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri honors.

Transition From volleyball to high jump: Kumar's journey Born in 2003, Kumar started his athletic journey with volleyball in school. He later switched to high jump, despite initial resistance from his teacher due to concerns over his leg condition. However, he went on to compete in the able-bodied category and bagged a gold medal. His mother, Nirdoshi Devi, remembered a striking prediction made during his childhood, "Once a sage met us in the market and said that Praveen had the feet of copper. He would make India proud."

Athletic milestones Kumar's achievements in international para athletics Kumar, who was born with a physical disability, has made India proud with his performances in international para athletics. He won a silver medal in the men's high jump T64 event at the 2020 Summer Paralympics held in 2021. He then clinched gold at the 2024 Summer Paralympics with a personal-best jump of 2.08 meters. His silver medal earned him the Arjuna Award in 2021, while his gold medal earned him the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award in 2025.

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