Premier League: Fulham reject Everton's bid for Harry Wilson

By Rajdeep Saha 04:40 pm Feb 02, 202604:40 pm

Fulham have turned down an offer from Everton for midfielder Harry Wilson. The Toffees made their move last week, but the Cottagers were quick to reject it. The Wales international is set to become a free agent this summer, but Fulham are determined not to let him go during this transfer window, as per BBC Sport. Head coach Marco Silva has also ruled out the possibility of Wilson's departure in January.