Premier League: Fulham reject Everton's bid for Harry Wilson
What's the story
Fulham have turned down an offer from Everton for midfielder Harry Wilson. The Toffees made their move last week, but the Cottagers were quick to reject it. The Wales international is set to become a free agent this summer, but Fulham are determined not to let him go during this transfer window, as per BBC Sport. Head coach Marco Silva has also ruled out the possibility of Wilson's departure in January.
Career highlights
Wilson's Fulham journey
Wilson joined Fulham on an initial loan deal from Liverpool in July 2021. Earlier, BBC Sport reported that despite his impressive performance, contract extension talks are currently on hold due to transfer interest. Wilson is also said to be waiting for clarity on Silva's future before making a decision about a new contract. Silva's contract is set to 2nd in the summer of 2026. It remains to be seen whether Fulham and Silva continue the journey.
Information
Wilson involved in 12 Premier League goals this season
Wilson has involved in 12 Premier League goals this season from 23 appearances. He has scored 8 goals in addition to making 4 assists. Overall, he owns 9 goals and 5 assists in 26 matches for the club across all competitions this season.