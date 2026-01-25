Fulham make crucial £28m bid for PSV forward Ricardo Pepi

Fulham have made a £28 million bid to sign PSV Eindhoven forward Ricardo Pepi. The offer, which was reported by BBC Sport, is slightly below the Dutch club's valuation of £30 million for the 23-year-old United States international. Despite this, Fulham remain optimistic about reaching an agreement with Dutch side PSV. Here are further details on the same.

Player profile Pepi's impressive performance this season Pepi has had an impressive season so far, scoring eight goals in 15 Eredivisie matches and three more in five Champions League appearances. He owns 11 goals in 22 appearances this season across all competitions. His stellar performance makes him a top target for Fulham, who are looking to bolster their attacking options. The club is currently without striker Rodrigo Muniz, who is recovering from hamstring surgery he underwent in November.

Information A look at Pepi's stats In 90 appearances for PSV, Pepi has managed to score 37 goals. He scored 17 goals from 28 matches last season and nine in the season before that (40 appearances). He was on loan at Groningen in the 2022-23 season and bagged 13 goals from 31 matches.

Advertisement

Contract concerns Fulham's current squad situation Fulham's first-choice striker Raul Jimenez, 34, is out of contract at the end of this season. Meanwhile, winger Adama Traore is likely to leave the club after being left out of the squad for Saturday's 2-1 comeback win over Brighton. These developments have further intensified Fulham's search for a new striker in the transfer market.

Advertisement

Ongoing talks Fulham's transfer negotiations Along with Pepi, Fulham have also been in talks with Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb. However, these negotiations are not thought to be progressing as expected. The club's active involvement in the transfer market shows their determination to strengthen their squad ahead of the second half of the season.