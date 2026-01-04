Fulham hold Liverpool 2-2 in cracking Premier League thriller: Stats

Fulham and Liverpool played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in Matchweek 20 of the Premier League 2025-26 season at Craven Cottage on Sunday. Harrison Reed scored a stunning equalizer deep into stoppage time, canceling out Cody Gakpo's goal just moments earlier. The match was marred by a medical emergency that delayed kick-off by 15 minutes after a member of Fulham's matchday staff fell ill and had to be rushed to hospital.

Match highlights Wilson's goal gives Fulham early lead Harry Wilson, against his former club, gave Fulham an early lead in the first half. Despite Liverpool dominating possession, they struggled to break down Marco Silva's side. The visitors started well but failed to test home goalkeeper Bernd Leno in the first half. Alexis Mac Allister's header from a corner struck the woodwork early in the second half for Liverpool.

Game turn Wirtz's equalizer and Gakpo's late goal Florian Wirtz equalized for Liverpool in the second half, finishing past Leno just before the hour mark. The goal was initially ruled out for offside but was awarded after a lengthy VAR check confirmed Wirtz was onside. Gakpo then bundled in from close range in stoppage time, seemingly clinching three points for Liverpool. However, Reed had other ideas as he picked up the ball from 30 yards out and found the top corner with a superb strike to level things up again.

Do you know? Liverpool go nine matches unbeaten in all competitions Since a 4-1 defeat against PSV in the Champions League back in November, Arne Slot's Liverpool are unbeaten in 9 matches across all competitions. Liverpool are also 8 games unbeaten in the Premier League (W4 D4).

Information A look at the points table With successive draws (also 0-0 versus Leeds), Liverpool are 4th in the Premier League table. Slot's men played out their 4th draw of the season (W10 L6). Meanwhile, Fulham own 28 points and are placed 11th (W8 D4 L8).

Match stats Here are the match stats Hosts Fulham had 41.5% ball possession and owned 0.75 xG. On the other hand, Liverpool had 58.5% ball possession and had 1.35 xG. Both sides hit the woodwork once. Fulham created one big chance with Liverpool creating two. Fulham had two shots on target from 8 attempts with the Reds also posting two shots on target from 10 attempts. Liverpool had 31 touches in the opposition box compared to Fulham's 15.

Unique A unique record with this 2-2 draw As per Opta, timed at 93:53, Gakpo's goal was the fourth-latest on record (from 2006-07) that a side took the lead in a Premier League match without then going on to win. It was also the latest since March 2024, when Manchester United went ahead at 95:47 against Brentford before drawing.

Information Gakpo races to 5 Premier League goals this season In 109 Premier League appearances, Liverpool's Gakpo has raced to 30 goals (A14). In 18 Premier League matches this season, Gakpo has scored 5 goals (A3).