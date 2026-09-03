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Home / News / Sports News / Arsenal announce record Gabriel Martinelli sale to Al-Hilal: Details here
Arsenal announce record Gabriel Martinelli sale to Al-Hilal: Details here
Arsenal have announced the transfer of Gabriel Martinelli to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal (Image Source: X/@/Alhilal_EN)

Arsenal announce record Gabriel Martinelli sale to Al-Hilal: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha
Sep 03, 2026
10:36 pm
What's the story

Arsenal have announced the transfer of Gabriel Martinelli to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. The deal, which is a club-record sale for Arsenal, is worth £60 million and includes a sell-on clause, as per Sky Sports News. This transfer beats the previous record set by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's £40 million move to Liverpool in 2017. Martinelli spent 7 seasons with the Gunners before being shipped out. Here's more.

Career trajectory

Martinelli's journey from Ituano to Al-Hilal

Martinelli joined Arsenal in 2019 as a teenager. He scored 10 goals in 34 matches for the Italian side.

For Arsenal, the player made 278 appearances and scored 62 goals.

His transfer to Al-Hilal marks a significant chapter in his career, as it comes after he rejected an earlier offer from Turkish side Galatasaray.

The latter had offered around £38.9 for the player, but Martinelli wasn't keen on a move to Turkey at this stage in his career.

Financial impact

Arsenal's financial boost with Martinelli sale

Martinelli's move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal has bolstered Arsenal's financial gains from player sales this summer.

Before Martinelli, Arsenal sold Fabio Vieira to Porto for £7.7m, Jakub Kiwior to Porto for £19m, Leandro Trossard to Besiktas, for £17m, Gabriel Jesus to FC Barcelona for £8.6m, Christian Norgaard to Everton for £7m and Kerl Hein - Werder Bremen for £2.6m.

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Information

How did Martinelli perform in the Premier League?

Martinelli won the Premier League title with Arsenal last season. He clocked 1 goal and 4 assists last season from 30 appearances (19 as a sub). Overall, he made 191 Premier League appearances (G41, A24).

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Farewell!

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