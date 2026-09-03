Arsenal announce record Gabriel Martinelli sale to Al-Hilal: Details here
What's the story
Arsenal have announced the transfer of Gabriel Martinelli to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. The deal, which is a club-record sale for Arsenal, is worth £60 million and includes a sell-on clause, as per Sky Sports News. This transfer beats the previous record set by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's £40 million move to Liverpool in 2017. Martinelli spent 7 seasons with the Gunners before being shipped out. Here's more.
Career trajectory
Martinelli's journey from Ituano to Al-Hilal
Martinelli joined Arsenal in 2019 as a teenager. He scored 10 goals in 34 matches for the Italian side.
For Arsenal, the player made 278 appearances and scored 62 goals.
His transfer to Al-Hilal marks a significant chapter in his career, as it comes after he rejected an earlier offer from Turkish side Galatasaray.
The latter had offered around £38.9 for the player, but Martinelli wasn't keen on a move to Turkey at this stage in his career.
Financial impact
Arsenal's financial boost with Martinelli sale
Martinelli's move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal has bolstered Arsenal's financial gains from player sales this summer.
Before Martinelli, Arsenal sold Fabio Vieira to Porto for £7.7m, Jakub Kiwior to Porto for £19m, Leandro Trossard to Besiktas, for £17m, Gabriel Jesus to FC Barcelona for £8.6m, Christian Norgaard to Everton for £7m and Kerl Hein - Werder Bremen for £2.6m.
Information
How did Martinelli perform in the Premier League?
Martinelli won the Premier League title with Arsenal last season. He clocked 1 goal and 4 assists last season from 30 appearances (19 as a sub). Overall, he made 191 Premier League appearances (G41, A24).
Twitter Post
Farewell!
Arrived as a boy. Left as a champion.— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 3, 2026
N5 will always be your home, Gabi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/is3tQDzhct