Arsenal announce record Gabriel Martinelli sale to Al-Hilal: Details here

Martinelli joined Arsenal in 2019 as a teenager. He scored 10 goals in 34 matches for the Italian side.

For Arsenal, the player made 278 appearances and scored 62 goals.

His transfer to Al-Hilal marks a significant chapter in his career, as it comes after he rejected an earlier offer from Turkish side Galatasaray.

The latter had offered around £38.9 for the player, but Martinelli wasn't keen on a move to Turkey at this stage in his career.